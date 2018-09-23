Buhari ‘ll complete East-West Road – Presidency

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—The Presidency, weekend, reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to complete the East-West Road project.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters(Senate), Senator Ita Enang, gave the assurance at a special rally organised by All Progressive Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom North-East senatorial district to support the President’s second term bid and governorship ambition of Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere, at Uyo Township Stadium.

Enang, who represented the President, disclosed that the Federal Government has also awarded contracts for the dualisation of Abak/Ekpara Akwa/Ikot Abasi Road, Itu/Calabar Road, among other projects in the state and its environ.

Ekere’s promise

Also speaking at the event, Obong Ekere, a frontrunner for the governorship ticket, said he would run a united and inclusive government anchored on agriculture, commerce and industrialisation of the state with a view to creating wealth for the people of the state if he emerges.

His words: “I will promise you one thing; once you vote for me and APC government in Akwa Ibom State in 2019, we will run a unity government where all our leaders will be honoured.

“We will run a government that will look at the interest of all the people of the state; a government that will create wealth in agriculture, commerce and industries.

“The Ibaka Deep Sea Port has been abandoned. We must build it. It has the capacity to jump-start the economy and development of the state.”

On his part, Chairman of the occasion and Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Umana Umana, commended President Buhari for his giant strides, saying the support for him was “truly well founded.”

Chairman of the state APC caucus, Otuekong Don Etiebet, said: “I am calling on you (Governor Emmanuel Udom) to throw in the towel and come over and we shall accommodate you. But we have already a governorship candidate.”

Also, Senator Godswill Akpabio pledged that an APC government would change the development index in the state for good.