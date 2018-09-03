Buhari has impacted more on Deltans than past Presidents – Emerhor, Adjogbe

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor has said President Muhammadu Buhari has impacted more on the lives of Deltans than any previous administration.



Speaking Sunday, at Ofuoma Ughelli North Local Government area of Delta while addressing a mamount crowd of supporters of Chief Theo Mukoro who dumped the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to join the APC fold, Emerhor said the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has been more effective in terms of projects executed in Delta State under President Mohammadu Buhari than past administrations.

He said; “we all can see what the NDDC is doing under Buhari, the massive projects that has been completed and ongoing. I believe today your son has seen the light and has decided to be part of that light.

“APC is open for all who desire change and better governance. I therefore want to advise all of you that the APC registration is going on right now, make sure you register and be part of the change process.”

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Projects, NDDC, Chief Samuel Adjogbe, disclosed that the Commission has completed a new substation at Afiesere, which according to him, will also serve Ofuoma community.

Adjogbe said the power substation would be switched on before the year’s Christmas celebration, adding that “we know for the past two years Ofuoma has never had light, that is why the commission has embarked and completed the new substation at Afiesere.

“All that is remaining is for the power company to test and power it. And I can assure you that will be done before December and you will use the light to celebrate Christmas”.

House of Assembly Aspirant in Ughelli North constituency II, Olorogun Jaro Egbo who also spoke during the ceremony, assured the people of adequate representation, adding that the APC Government would continue to impact positively on the lives of Deltans.

He urged the people to vote for the APC at all levels in the forthcoming 2019 general election.