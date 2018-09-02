Breaking News
Photos: Buhari, Ambode, Okorocha others meet with Nigerians living in China

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunady met with Nigerians living in China.

President Muhammadu Buhari (5th left); Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi (4th left); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right); his Zamfara State counterpart, Gov. Abdulaziz Yari (2nd right); Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa State (4th right); Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha (6th right); Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda (7th right); Gov. Willie Obaino of Anambra State (3rd left); Gov. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State (2nd left); Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State (left) and others at a parley with Nigerians living in China, on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
President Muhammadu Buhari (right); Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda (2nd right); Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha (3rd right); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd left); Gov. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State (2nd left) and Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa State (left) at a parley with Nigerians living in China, on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
President Muhammadu Buhari (right); Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda (2nd right); Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha (middle); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd left) and Gov. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State (left) at a parley with Nigerians living in China, on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
President Muhammadu Buhari (left), exchanging pleasantries with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right) at a parley with Nigerians living in China, on Sunday, September 2, 2018. With them is Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha (2nd right).


