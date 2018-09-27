Breaking News
 Breaking: This is not election, this is coup – Adeleke cries out

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the ongoing re-run election in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the election.

In an interview with Punch, Adeleke alleged that the re-run is not an election but a coup.

His words, “What is happening in Osun State now is not an election.  What we have is a coup.  That is what we are witnessing now.

“Our supporters are being harassed and are not allowed to vote at all. Let the whole world know that this is not the democracy”.

