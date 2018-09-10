Breaking: Saraki submits PDP 2019 PDP EIN forms On September 10, 20187:54 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments Senate Presiden, Senator Bukola Saraki (m) introducing the DG Saraki Campaign Organisation, Hon. Mohammed Wakili (r) to the PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akonbudu (rtd) (l) when he went to submit his 2019 PDP Presidential Aspirant’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata House, Wuse, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adehida 10/09/2018 Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki (l) listening as a member of his Campaign Organisation, Senator Dino Melaye (r) chants the PDP Slogan when Saraki went to submit his 2019 PDP Presidential Aspirant’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata House, Wuse, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adehida 10/09/2018 Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki submitting his 2019 PDP Presidential Aspirant’s Expression of Interest and Noination forms to the PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akonbudu (rtd) during a brief ceremony at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata House, Wuse, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adehida 10/09/2018 Related