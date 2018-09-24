Breaking: Protesters storm INEC office over Osun election

By Nwafor Sunday

In a bid to express their emotions over the declared inconclusive Osun gubernatorial election held on Saturday, the peoples Democratic Party supporters, Monday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to protest against the state re-run governorship election billed on Thursday, 27 September.

Recall that Senator Ademola Adeleke used a thin margin of about 353 to score higher than Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress, APC.

In view of that INEC declared the election inconclusive and fixed a re-run.

However, report from PUNCH has it that today’s protesters who stormed the venue were carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “No To rerun, “INEC don’t conspire with APC”; “The people spoke on Saturday, announce the results ” among others.

Details later: