Breaking: Osun re-run: Omisore, Saraki agree to work together

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the declaration of the Saturday’s Osun gubernatorial election as inconclusive and the scheduling of re-run on 27 September by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC , the senate president and presidential aspirant for the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Monday stormed the home of Sen. Iyiola Omisore of SPD to talk things out about the re-run.

The outcome of the meeting was disclosed by Saraki who tweeter that both parties have agreed to work together.

His tweet:

I thank Sen. Iyiola Omisore (@iyiomisore) for the warm reception he and his people gave me and members of my entourage in Ile-Ife today.

We have agreed to work together because our goals are the same. We all want good governance in Osun State. Over the next 24 hours, we will work out the details. #OsunDecides2018

Our discussion will definitely be useful for the growth of democracy in our country; the development of Osun State and its people; as well as for future engagements among political players. #OsunDecides2018

From now on, it will be a win-win situation for the State of the Living Spring and Nigeria, in general. #OsunDecides2018.