Breaking: Oshiomhole, Lai Mohammed, yusuf, others visit Omisore

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, along with the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf and other party leaders, Wednesday visited the home of Senator Iyiola Omisore of Social Democratic Party, SDP, to seek his support in tomorrows’ re-run between Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of APC who polled about 254,345 votes and Senator Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who gained 254,699 votes.

Recall that ever since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the Saturday September 22 gubernatorial election in Osun state inconclusive and had equally scheduled September 27 for a re-run, both members of PDP and APC have been visiting Omisore to woo him to support their candidates.

The senate President and presidential aspirant, Dr Bukola Saraki had gone to visit him with other PDP chieftains to beg him to support their party.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential aspirant who believes so much in restructuring of the country yesterday went with his entourage to visit Omisore and ask him to support PDP.

On the other hand the governor elect in Ekiti state was reported to have visited Omisore yesterday to equally ask him to support APC.

Both PDP and APC have tried to woo Omisore who insisted that he would be willing to support any political party that would implement his agenda of good governance, payment of full salaries to workers and prompt payment of pensioners allowances.

His words, “I have given my programmes to both APC and PDP. My programme is like this; payment of salaries and pensions. Good governance is what is important to me. “Anyone between the two that will do that will get my support.

“I am passionate about Osun and my interest is the welfare of the people of this state. I have told those sent to me. At the appropriate time, we will tell you where we are going.”