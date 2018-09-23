Breaking: National Assembly postpones resumption to October 9

By Emmanuel Aziken

The resumption of the two chambers of the National Assembly earlier scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to Tuesday October 9, the clerk of the National Assembly, M.A. Sani-Omolori announced Sunday.

He cited the ongoing primaries of the two major political parties in the National Assembly as the reason.

He said:

“This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 25th September has been postponed to Tuesday 9th October due to the activities of the primaries of the political parties.

“All Distinguished Senators and Honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 am on the 9th of October, please.”