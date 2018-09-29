Breaking: Lagos lawmakers unanimously adopt Sanwo-Olu for governor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, have unanimously expressed support for Babajide Sanwo-olu’s candidacy in the forthcoming governorship primaries of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Adefunmilayo Tejuoso, the decision was taken at a Parliamentary meeting of the lawmakers which took place at Lateef Jakande auditorium of the House on Saturday, 29 September, 2019, a day before the governorship primaries of the party.

The meeting was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa. Out of the 40 members of the House, 36 were present at the meeting and all endorsed the decision and duly signed the statement announcing the decision.

The lawmakers stated that they were in agreement with the leadership of the party and the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) which had earlier endorsed Sanwo-olu for the governorship ticket.

The statement read: “At the Parliamentary meeting held on 29th September, 2018 at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, members do hereby unanimously resolve to support the position of the Leadership of All Progressive Congress(APC) and the Governor’s Advisory Council(GAC) in Lagos State on the endorsement of Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu as the APC Gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election.

“The meeting was attended by 36 out of the 40 Honourable members in the House of Assembly.”