Breaking: Kemi Adeosun ‘resigns’ ?

There are reports yet to be confirmed that Kemi Adeosun the Minister of Finance has resigned

According to SaharaReporters ‘it is unclear as of when exactly Kemi Adeosun’s resignation will take effect, as she is “currently in her office working”.

Also Daily Trust source, said the resignation was due to her not possession a valid discharge certificate issued by the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC

The minister felt that her position is becoming untenable and is hurting the President in the run up to the 2019 election.

Recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja fixed October 8 to hear a suit asking it to sack the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, from office for not possessing a valid discharge certificate issued by the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

A constitutional lawyer, Mr. Francis Obalim, had approached the court, praying for an order quashing and setting aside Mrs. Adeosun’s appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari, same being an act done in circumvention of a condition precedent and in contravention of mandatory Sections 12, 13 and 14 of the NYSC Act which is an integral part of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

NYSC CERTIFICATE FORGERY: Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun finally resigns.

