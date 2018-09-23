Breaking: INEC declares Osun election inconclusive

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Saturday’s Osun election as inconclusive.



The Returning Officer the declaration was because the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between the two top candidates.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke ‎scored 25698, while the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola scored 256345.

The total number of voided votes is 3498.

The Returning Officer said the rescheduled election will be held at a date yet to be announced.

Also, eariler the Adeleke Campaign organisation had asked INEC, not to declare Osun election inconclusive.

In a statement ‎it’s Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Olawale Rasheed, the Organisation urged INEC to declare the winner of the election.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reports of an alleged plan to declare the Osun governorship election inconclusive as a plot to order a re-run..We appeal to INEC to toe the path of honour and constitutionality by declaring the rightful candidate with required votes and spread ,Ademola Adeleke, the winner of this hotly contested polls.

“We note with high sense of responsibility the intense pressure surrounding Osun election from the beginning.

There are times however, when one must stand with the people and the law by doing the right thing without fear of favour.Now is the time for INEC to align with Osun people and resist pressure and intimidation to tamper with the will of the people.

“Osun people are expectant of a liberation day which is today when their yearnings to be free will be fulfilled. Delaying the announcement of the results or doctoring the outcome is an invitation to people’s anger and wrath.

“We urge people of goodwill locally and internationally to prevail on the APC and her chieftains to concede defeat. Our democracy is too stressed up to be subjected to another daylight electoral robbery.

“We reject plan and plot for re-run; a winner has clearly emerged. To INEC chiefs, time is now to announce Senator Nurudeen Ademola as the winner of this historic election.”‎

INEC had earlier announced the following

Ede South LGA:

PDP : 16,693

APC: 4,512

ADP : 357

SDP : 855

Total Valid Votes: 23,136

Total Rejected Votes: 1,605

Total Votes Cast: 24,741

Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887

Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888

Ede North LGA:

ADC : 89

ADP :758

APC: 7025

PDP: 18745

SDP: 1380

Iwo LGA

ADC: 1164

ADP :16125

APC :7644

PDP:6122

SDP :4153

Total valid votes:37319

Rejected votes:2290

Total vote casted:39609

Total registered voters:78120

Accredited voters: 39790

Boripe LGA

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.

APC : 11, 655

PDP: 6, 892

ADC: 137

ADP :1137

SDP – 2730

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Orolu LGA:

ADC: 79

ADP : 388

APC : 5442

PDP: 7776

SDP:2043

Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904

Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485

TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417

Ilesha West LGA:

PDP: 8286

APC: 7251

SDP: 2408

ADP: 2363

ADC: 127

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861

TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569

Ilesa East LGA

APC: 9,790

PDP: 8,244

SDP: 3,620

ADC :188

ADP :1275

Atakumosa East LGA

ADC:60

ADP:629

APC:7,073

PDP:5218

SDP:2140

Total number of registered voters: 35,657

Total number of accredited voters:17,086

Total valid votes:15,721

Total rejected votes:1,008

Total vote cast:16,729

Atakumosa West LG

APC: 5019

PDP: 5401

SDP: 1570

ADP: 718

Boluwaduro LG

APC 3843

PDP 3779

SDP: 1766

ADP: 858

Ifedayo LG:

APC: 3182

PDP: 3374

SDP: 1377

ADP: 176

Ife South LGA:

APC:7223

PDP:4872

SDP:6151

ADP:561

ADC:136

Total valid votes = 19,998

Rejected votes=1,399

Total votes cast = 21,397

Ife Central LGA

DC – 194

ADP -1,053

APC – 6,957

PDP – 3,200

SDP – 20,494

* Registered Voters – 106,309

* Accredited Voters – 35,588

* Total valid votes – 33,304

* Rejected votes – 2,144

* Total votes cast – 35,448

Ila LGA

APC: 8403

ADC : 96

ADP: 183

PDP: 8241

SDP: 3134

Total Registered Voters: 39,188

Total Accredited Voters; 21,124

TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847

TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378

Irepodun LGA

ADC: 158

ADP: 2,564

APC: 6,517

PDP: 8058

SDP: 4856

TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269

TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558

TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307

Ifelodun LGA

ADC 236

ADP 2834

APC: 9882

PDP: 12269

SDP: 1970

Isokan LGA:

ADC: 56,

ADP : 682

APC : 7297

PDP :9048

SDP: 3460

Number of Registered Voters: 45,903

Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314

Total Valid Votes: 21,723

Total Rejected Votes: 1519

TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242

Odo Otin LGA:

ADC – 1034

ADP – 1112

APC – 9996

PDP – 9879

SDP – 2941

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654

TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023

REJECTED VOTES: 1,369

Ayedire LGA

ADC: 144

ADP :166

APC :5474

PDP: 5133

SDP: 2396

TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240

REJECTED VOTES: 1024

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264

AYEDAADE LGA

ADC :145

ADP : 1654

APC : 10,861

PDP : 10,836

SDP: 2967

Ejigbo LGA

ADC: 258

ADP: 592

APC: 14,779

PDP: 11,116

SDP: 4,803

Total Valid Votes: 32,787

Rejected Votes: 2,109

Total Votes Cast: 34,896

Registered Voters: 63,652

Accredited Voters: 35,061

Irewole LGA;

ADC: 249

ADP: 1915

APC: 10049

PDP: 13848

SDP: 1142

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 28267

REJECTED VOTES: 2502

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 30769

No of registered voters : 61977

No of accredited voters: 30898

Ife North LGA

ADC -94

ADP -745

APC:6527

PDP:5486

SDP: 5158

Total number of registered voters – 52684

No of Accredited voters- 20549

Total Valid Votes: 18846

Rejected Votes: 1,674

Total Votes Cast: 20,520

Olorunda LGA

ADC-335

ADP-1409

APC-16254

PDP-9850

SDP: 7061

Number of registered voters: 90110

Accredited voters: 40524

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 35990

REJECTED VOTE: 2309

VOTE CAST: 38299

Egbedore LGA

APC:7354 VOTES

PDP:7231 VOTES

SDP:2367 VOTES

ADP:636 VOTES

ADC:119 VOTES

Number of Registered Voters: 42145

Number of Accredited Voters: 20464

Total Valid Votes: 19193

Rejected Votes: 1144

Total Votes Cast: 20337

Obokun LGA:

APC: 7229

PDP: 10859

SDP: 1907

ADP: 663

ADC: 106

Oriade LGA

ADC:109

ADP:1224

APC:9,778

PDP:10,109

SDP: 2265

Total registered vote: 54,921

Total accredited vote: 25,697

Total valid votes:24,380

Total invalid:1186

Total vote: 25,566

Ifedayo LGA

APC- 3182

ADC- 52

ADP- 176

PDP- 3374

SDP- 1377

Osogbo LGA:

APC: 23379

PDP:14499

SDP:10188

ADC:413

ADP:2478