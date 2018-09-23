Breaking News
Breaking: INEC declares Osun election inconclusive

On 2:00 pm

By Dapo Akinrefon
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Saturday’s Osun election as inconclusive.

Osun State Election
Osun election

The Returning Officer the declaration was because the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between the two top candidates.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke ‎scored 25698, while the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola scored 256345.

The total number of voided votes is 3498.

The Returning Officer said the rescheduled election will be held at a date yet to be announced.

Also, eariler the Adeleke Campaign organisation had asked INEC, not to declare Osun election inconclusive.

In a statement ‎it’s Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Olawale Rasheed, the Organisation urged INEC to declare the winner of the election.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reports of an alleged plan to declare the Osun governorship election inconclusive as a plot to order a re-run..We appeal to INEC to toe the path of honour and constitutionality by declaring the rightful candidate with required votes and spread ,Ademola Adeleke, the winner of this hotly contested polls.

“We note with high sense of responsibility the intense pressure surrounding Osun election from the beginning.

There are times however, when one must stand with the people and the law by doing the right thing without fear of favour.Now is the time for INEC to align with Osun people and resist pressure and intimidation to tamper with the will of the people.

“Osun people are expectant of a liberation day which is today when their yearnings to be free will be fulfilled. Delaying the announcement of the results or doctoring the outcome is an invitation to people’s anger and wrath.

“We urge people of goodwill locally and internationally to prevail on the APC and her chieftains to concede defeat. Our democracy is too stressed up to be subjected to another daylight electoral robbery.

“We reject plan and plot for re-run; a winner has clearly emerged. To INEC chiefs, time is now to announce Senator Nurudeen Ademola as the winner of this historic election.”‎

INEC had earlier announced the following
Ede South LGA:

PDP : 16,693

APC: 4,512

ADP : 357

SDP : 855

Total Valid Votes: 23,136
Total Rejected Votes: 1,605
Total Votes Cast: 24,741

Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887

Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888

Ede North LGA:

ADC : 89
ADP :758

APC: 7025

PDP: 18745

SDP: 1380

Iwo LGA

ADC: 1164
ADP :16125
APC :7644
PDP:6122
SDP :4153

Total valid votes:37319
Rejected votes:2290
Total vote casted:39609
Total registered voters:78120
Accredited voters: 39790

Boripe LGA

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.

APC : 11, 655

PDP: 6, 892

ADC: 137

ADP :1137

SDP – 2730

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Orolu LGA:

ADC: 79
ADP : 388
APC : 5442
PDP: 7776
SDP:2043

Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904
Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485

TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417

Ilesha West LGA:

PDP: 8286
APC: 7251
SDP: 2408
ADP: 2363
ADC: 127

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861

TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569

Ilesa East LGA

APC: 9,790
PDP: 8,244
SDP: 3,620
ADC :188
ADP :1275

Atakumosa East LGA

ADC:60
ADP:629
APC:7,073
PDP:5218
SDP:2140

Total number of registered voters: 35,657
Total number of accredited voters:17,086
Total valid votes:15,721
Total rejected votes:1,008
Total vote cast:16,729

Atakumosa West LG

APC: 5019
PDP: 5401
SDP: 1570
ADP: 718

Boluwaduro LG

APC 3843
PDP 3779
SDP: 1766
ADP: 858

Ifedayo LG:
APC: 3182
PDP: 3374
SDP: 1377
ADP: 176

Ife South LGA:

APC:7223
PDP:4872
SDP:6151
ADP:561
ADC:136

Total valid votes = 19,998
Rejected votes=1,399
Total votes cast = 21,397

Ife Central LGA
DC – 194
ADP -1,053
APC – 6,957
PDP – 3,200
SDP – 20,494

* Registered Voters – 106,309
* Accredited Voters – 35,588
* Total valid votes – 33,304
* Rejected votes – 2,144
* Total votes cast – 35,448

Ila LGA

APC: 8403
ADC : 96
ADP: 183
PDP: 8241
SDP: 3134

Total Registered Voters: 39,188
Total Accredited Voters; 21,124
TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847
TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378

Irepodun LGA

ADC: 158
ADP: 2,564
APC: 6,517
PDP: 8058
SDP: 4856

TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269

TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558
TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307

Ifelodun LGA

ADC 236
ADP 2834
APC: 9882
PDP: 12269
SDP: 1970

Isokan LGA:

ADC: 56,
ADP : 682
APC : 7297
PDP :9048
SDP: 3460

Number of Registered Voters: 45,903
Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314

Total Valid Votes: 21,723
Total Rejected Votes: 1519
TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242

Odo Otin LGA:

ADC – 1034
ADP – 1112
APC – 9996
PDP – 9879
SDP – 2941

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023
REJECTED VOTES: 1,369

Ayedire LGA

ADC: 144

ADP :166

APC :5474

PDP: 5133
SDP: 2396

TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240
REJECTED VOTES: 1024
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264

AYEDAADE LGA

ADC :145
ADP : 1654
APC : 10,861
PDP : 10,836
SDP: 2967

Ejigbo LGA

ADC: 258
ADP: 592
APC: 14,779
PDP: 11,116
SDP: 4,803

Total Valid Votes: 32,787
Rejected Votes: 2,109
Total Votes Cast: 34,896

Registered Voters: 63,652
Accredited Voters: 35,061

Irewole LGA;

ADC: 249
ADP: 1915
APC: 10049

PDP: 13848
SDP: 1142

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 28267
REJECTED VOTES: 2502
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 30769
No of registered voters : 61977
No of accredited voters: 30898

Ife North LGA

ADC -94
ADP -745
APC:6527
PDP:5486
SDP: 5158

Total number of registered voters – 52684
No of Accredited voters- 20549

Total Valid Votes: 18846
Rejected Votes: 1,674
Total Votes Cast: 20,520

Olorunda LGA

ADC-335
ADP-1409
APC-16254
PDP-9850
SDP: 7061

Number of registered voters: 90110
Accredited voters: 40524
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 35990
REJECTED VOTE: 2309
VOTE CAST: 38299

Egbedore LGA

APC:7354 VOTES

PDP:7231 VOTES

SDP:2367 VOTES

ADP:636 VOTES

ADC:119 VOTES

Number of Registered Voters: 42145
Number of Accredited Voters: 20464

Total Valid Votes: 19193
Rejected Votes: 1144
Total Votes Cast: 20337

Obokun LGA:
APC: 7229
PDP: 10859
SDP: 1907
ADP: 663
ADC: 106

Oriade LGA

ADC:109
ADP:1224
APC:9,778
PDP:10,109
SDP: 2265

Total registered vote: 54,921
Total accredited vote: 25,697
Total valid votes:24,380
Total invalid:1186
Total vote: 25,566

Ifedayo LGA

APC- 3182
ADC- 52
ADP- 176
PDP- 3374
SDP- 1377

Osogbo LGA:
APC: 23379
PDP:14499
SDP:10188
ADC:413
ADP:2478


