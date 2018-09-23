Breaking: INEC declares Osun election inconclusive

By Dapo Akinrefon
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Saturday’s Osun election as inconclusive.
The Returning Officer the declaration was because the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between the two top candidates.
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke scored 25698, while the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola scored 256345.
The total number of voided votes is 3498.
The Returning Officer said the rescheduled election will be held at a date yet to be announced.
Also, eariler the Adeleke Campaign organisation had asked INEC, not to declare Osun election inconclusive.
In a statement it’s Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Olawale Rasheed, the Organisation urged INEC to declare the winner of the election.
The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reports of an alleged plan to declare the Osun governorship election inconclusive as a plot to order a re-run..We appeal to INEC to toe the path of honour and constitutionality by declaring the rightful candidate with required votes and spread ,Ademola Adeleke, the winner of this hotly contested polls.
“We note with high sense of responsibility the intense pressure surrounding Osun election from the beginning.
There are times however, when one must stand with the people and the law by doing the right thing without fear of favour.Now is the time for INEC to align with Osun people and resist pressure and intimidation to tamper with the will of the people.
“Osun people are expectant of a liberation day which is today when their yearnings to be free will be fulfilled. Delaying the announcement of the results or doctoring the outcome is an invitation to people’s anger and wrath.
“We urge people of goodwill locally and internationally to prevail on the APC and her chieftains to concede defeat. Our democracy is too stressed up to be subjected to another daylight electoral robbery.
“We reject plan and plot for re-run; a winner has clearly emerged. To INEC chiefs, time is now to announce Senator Nurudeen Ademola as the winner of this historic election.”
INEC had earlier announced the following
Ede South LGA:
PDP : 16,693
APC: 4,512
ADP : 357
SDP : 855
Total Valid Votes: 23,136
Total Rejected Votes: 1,605
Total Votes Cast: 24,741
Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887
Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888
Ede North LGA:
ADC : 89
ADP :758
APC: 7025
PDP: 18745
SDP: 1380
Iwo LGA
ADC: 1164
ADP :16125
APC :7644
PDP:6122
SDP :4153
Total valid votes:37319
Rejected votes:2290
Total vote casted:39609
Total registered voters:78120
Accredited voters: 39790
Boripe LGA
In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.
APC : 11, 655
PDP: 6, 892
ADC: 137
ADP :1137
SDP – 2730
Total Registered Voters – 57, 397
Accredited: 25, 045
Orolu LGA:
ADC: 79
ADP : 388
APC : 5442
PDP: 7776
SDP:2043
Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904
Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485
TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417
Ilesha West LGA:
PDP: 8286
APC: 7251
SDP: 2408
ADP: 2363
ADC: 127
TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861
TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569
Ilesa East LGA
APC: 9,790
PDP: 8,244
SDP: 3,620
ADC :188
ADP :1275
Atakumosa East LGA
ADC:60
ADP:629
APC:7,073
PDP:5218
SDP:2140
Total number of registered voters: 35,657
Total number of accredited voters:17,086
Total valid votes:15,721
Total rejected votes:1,008
Total vote cast:16,729
Atakumosa West LG
APC: 5019
PDP: 5401
SDP: 1570
ADP: 718
Boluwaduro LG
APC 3843
PDP 3779
SDP: 1766
ADP: 858
Ifedayo LG:
APC: 3182
PDP: 3374
SDP: 1377
ADP: 176
Ife South LGA:
APC:7223
PDP:4872
SDP:6151
ADP:561
ADC:136
Total valid votes = 19,998
Rejected votes=1,399
Total votes cast = 21,397
Ife Central LGA
DC – 194
ADP -1,053
APC – 6,957
PDP – 3,200
SDP – 20,494
* Registered Voters – 106,309
* Accredited Voters – 35,588
* Total valid votes – 33,304
* Rejected votes – 2,144
* Total votes cast – 35,448
Ila LGA
APC: 8403
ADC : 96
ADP: 183
PDP: 8241
SDP: 3134
Total Registered Voters: 39,188
Total Accredited Voters; 21,124
TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847
TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378
Irepodun LGA
ADC: 158
ADP: 2,564
APC: 6,517
PDP: 8058
SDP: 4856
TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269
TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558
TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307
Ifelodun LGA
ADC 236
ADP 2834
APC: 9882
PDP: 12269
SDP: 1970
Isokan LGA:
ADC: 56,
ADP : 682
APC : 7297
PDP :9048
SDP: 3460
Number of Registered Voters: 45,903
Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314
Total Valid Votes: 21,723
Total Rejected Votes: 1519
TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242
Odo Otin LGA:
ADC – 1034
ADP – 1112
APC – 9996
PDP – 9879
SDP – 2941
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023
REJECTED VOTES: 1,369
Ayedire LGA
ADC: 144
ADP :166
APC :5474
PDP: 5133
SDP: 2396
TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240
REJECTED VOTES: 1024
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264
AYEDAADE LGA
ADC :145
ADP : 1654
APC : 10,861
PDP : 10,836
SDP: 2967
Ejigbo LGA
ADC: 258
ADP: 592
APC: 14,779
PDP: 11,116
SDP: 4,803
Total Valid Votes: 32,787
Rejected Votes: 2,109
Total Votes Cast: 34,896
Registered Voters: 63,652
Accredited Voters: 35,061
Irewole LGA;
ADC: 249
ADP: 1915
APC: 10049
PDP: 13848
SDP: 1142
TOTAL VALID VOTES : 28267
REJECTED VOTES: 2502
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 30769
No of registered voters : 61977
No of accredited voters: 30898
Ife North LGA
ADC -94
ADP -745
APC:6527
PDP:5486
SDP: 5158
Total number of registered voters – 52684
No of Accredited voters- 20549
Total Valid Votes: 18846
Rejected Votes: 1,674
Total Votes Cast: 20,520
Olorunda LGA
ADC-335
ADP-1409
APC-16254
PDP-9850
SDP: 7061
Number of registered voters: 90110
Accredited voters: 40524
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 35990
REJECTED VOTE: 2309
VOTE CAST: 38299
Egbedore LGA
APC:7354 VOTES
PDP:7231 VOTES
SDP:2367 VOTES
ADP:636 VOTES
ADC:119 VOTES
Number of Registered Voters: 42145
Number of Accredited Voters: 20464
Total Valid Votes: 19193
Rejected Votes: 1144
Total Votes Cast: 20337
Obokun LGA:
APC: 7229
PDP: 10859
SDP: 1907
ADP: 663
ADC: 106
Oriade LGA
ADC:109
ADP:1224
APC:9,778
PDP:10,109
SDP: 2265
Total registered vote: 54,921
Total accredited vote: 25,697
Total valid votes:24,380
Total invalid:1186
Total vote: 25,566
Ifedayo LGA
APC- 3182
ADC- 52
ADP- 176
PDP- 3374
SDP- 1377
Osogbo LGA:
APC: 23379
PDP:14499
SDP:10188
ADC:413
ADP:2478