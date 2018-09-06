Breaking: Imo APC adopts indirect primaries

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Thursday adopted indirect primaries for all elective positions in the party ahead of 2019 general elections.



The decision took place during an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council, SEC, at the Imo International Convention Center, IICC.

The meeting which started about 9:30am was presided over by the state chairman, Dan Nwafor, he also said that revalidation of membership of the party has started.

Also, at the meeting was the Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu, Okorocha’s endorsed APC, governorship aspirants among others.

However Okorochs was represented by the Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Mr Acho Ihim.