Breaking:  Explosive device goes off near Rivers APC Secretariat

By Nwafor Sunday

There is pandemonium in Rivers state, as an explosive device went off in an area close to the All Progressives Congress secretariat on Sunday.

As both APC and it rival party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries are ongoing, explosive device suspected to be place by thugs, breathe in fear to many residents and passerby in the area.

The explosive device suspected to be dynamite, propelled security operatives stationed at the APC secretariat to rush to the spot for verifications.

Reaching the spot, reports have it that the suspected thugs who dropped it fled in a Toyota Camry car which conveyed them there.

Details later: