By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday ordered the inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris not to invite Senator Ademola Adeleke of PDP before Saturday.

Recall that the Force Headquarters had on Wednesday afternoon declared him wanted following an allegation of examination malpractice and impersonation.

Citing a Presidential source according to Thecable, Buhari ordered IGP not to go ahead with the invitation until the governorship election is over

