By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday approved the sum of N20billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU).

This was to enable it to pay salaries and other academic problems.

Disclosing this in Abuja, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, said the money is to revitalise public universities.

Ahmed said the fund would be released to the beneficiary universities in line with the established criteria used by Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

Details later: