Breaking : APC begins sale of forms for 2019 elections

…Presidency to cost N45m, Governorship, N22.5m

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has said it will on Wednesday 5th September begin the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for all elective offices ahead of the 2019 general elections.



Consequently, it has fixed the presidential nomination form at N40 million and Expression of Interest form at N5 million, totalling N45m.

For governorship, the nomination form is N22.5 million while expression of interest is N2.5 million.

As for the Senate, the nomination form costs N7 million while the expression of interests costs N1 million.

Nomination for for the House of Representatives cost N3.5 million and the expression of interest form, N350, 000. As for the state House of Assembly, the nomination form costs N750, 000 while the expression of interest is fixed at N100, 000.

In the document signed by the National Organizing Secretary, Barr. Emma Ibediro, “there shall be no separate charge for deputy” while “female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 percent of the prescribed fees for each position”.

For the presidency, aspirants would pick the forms at the national secretariat.