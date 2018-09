British boxer, Anthony Joshua has beaten his mandatory challenger, Russia’s Alexander Povetkin by a knockout in the seventh round, to keep hold of the WBA, (Super) IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

Joshua born by Nigerian parents, beat the Russian at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, to hand the Russian, his first knockout defeat in his professional boxing career.

Joshua was very brutal punching Povetkin in the closing rounds, although Jovetkin too had gotten the better of him in the earlier rounds.