Breaking: Ambode submits nomination forms

By Nwafor Sunday

Amidst controversy that trailed his second term bid, the governor of Lagos state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Wednesday afternoon submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms at the states APC headquarters.

Report from PremiumTimes has it that the form was submitted by an ally of the governor and his estranged godfather, Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Vanguard had yesterday reported that Ambode’s support base which had been built around Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu unravelled after it emerged that a major contender for his office had emerged from one of the major political structures in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, the Mandate Group.

Vanguard equally gathered ‘The Mandate Group’, was presenting Mr. Jide Sanwo-Olu, incumbent Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation, LSDPC.

Details later: