Breaking: Again, Saraki storms IBB’s home

By Nwafor Sunday

The senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Sunday visited the home of the former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

The reason for the visit is still unknown as at the time of filling this report. But saraki via his facebook handle opined, “Before my meeting with PDP delegates and party executives from Niger State, I paid my respects to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his home in Minna.”

Recall that the presidential aspirant had visited IBB in August and refused to speak on his presidential ambition with journalists. Saraki rather dropped some hints on his tweeter account on why he visited IBB, ”I dropped in to pay my respects to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. Always happy to be with a father and leader.”