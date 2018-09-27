Breaking: Adeleke to INEC: Stop colluding with APC, declare me winner now

By Nwafor Sunday

The candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Thursday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of working with security agents to announce the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola winner.

Speaking with Thecable, Adeleke urged INEC to declare him winner, citing irregularities, malpractices and constitutional breaches in the ongoing re-run.

Osun Rerun : Army denies involment, taking over of Police’s onus

His words, “This is not a free and fair election. Osun state is under siege; we are at war in Osun. They didn’t allow my party to vote.

“It’s only APC people they allowed to vote. INEC and security agents have compromised. So, there is no election in Osun today. I urge INEC to cancel the election with immediate effect and declare me the winner because I’ve already won the election. ”