Breaking: 17 killed as plane crashes into lake in South Sudan

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Nwafor Sunday

A South Sudan plane carrying 20 passengers, Sunday crashed into a lake in the country.

A government official told AFP that 17 were already died and three others were seriously injured.

