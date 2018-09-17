BMO faults Atiku on protection

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s request for protection from President Muhammadu Buhari as shocking.

The organisation made the observation in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke in Abuja on Monday.

It noted that the request showed how inconsistent the former Vice President could be.

“It is apparent that Atiku suffers an irredeemable proclivity for playing to the gallery. This is what you get when you cannot put meditation to publicly expressed opinions.

“Same you claimed the President is the most incompetent president in the history of the country, yet, hours afterwards, same you were teary-eyed in petitioning for a privileged presidential security protection for you and your family,” the organisation said.

NAN