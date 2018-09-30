Bloody weekend in Benue as 14 killed, scores injured in sporadic shootings

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – It was a bloody weekend in Benue state following the gruesome murder of 14 persons by unknown gunmen in two separate attacks on communities in Ukum and Okpokwu local government areas of the state.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness who claimed he narrowly escaped being killed by the attackers that the armed invaders stormed Agena market and Agbaaye, Boirkyo council ward of Ukum local government killing eight and injuring three others.

He said, “They invaded Agena market area at about 6:30pm on Friday on four motorbikes which had three passengers on each. They shot sporadically at anything on sight including traders and people who stay around the market.

“The shooting led to a pandemonium as people were fleeing for their lives, especially traders most of who took cover in their stalls but unfortunately three persons were not lucky, they were found dead after the attackers zoomed off.

More details soon