Benue PDP taunts Akume, says he’s desperate,

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State has described perceived attacks by Senator George Akume on Governor Samuel Ortom as unfortunate and fall short of the standard of conduct expected of a former governor.

Akume, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, at a briefing in Abuja alleged that “Benue State is under siege by the PDP government.”

Reacting, State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, said: “It is the same attitude Senator Akume maintains towards the person and office of the governor of the state, whom he has variously insulted in public as ‘something he picked from the gutter’.

“Akume’s conduct towards the person and office of the governor of Benue State falls short of the civility, maturity and decorum required of his status as a former occupant of that same office, and such should be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all.

“He has resorted to an obviously desperate brand of politics, one which has become quite acute lately, following the departure of Governor Ortom from the Senator’s political stable.

“The bottom line to this is that Senator Akume has chosen to place his quest for continued political relevance above the Benue project, which is what represents the collective idea of our being as a people bound by a common identity, heritage and interests.

“The people are ever mindful of this, and it will be their duty to ensure that the Benue North-West Senator and his Abuja masters and their political interests are rejected at the polls in 2019.”