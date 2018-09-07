Ben Bruce and wife, Evelyn in celebratory mood!

By Juliet Ebirim

Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce and his amiable wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce are currently in a celebratory mood.

The couple are celebrating 40 years of marriage. The 62-year-old founder of Silverbird Group took to his Twitter handle during the week to share memorable pictures of himself and his wife.

In his anniversary message to Evelyn, the father of four expressed his undying love for her.

“Celebrating 40 years of marriage to the love of my life, my one and only wife, Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce. I love you to the moon and back.

I have never and will never look to my right or to my left. I will always look to you as the most beautiful girl in the world. Happy Anniversary,” he wrote.