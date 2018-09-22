Beauty queen embarks on free medical outreach

By Juliet Ebirim

Over two hundred residents of Nkpogu community in Port Harcourt have benefited from a free medical check-up program organized by Miss Port Harcourt City Tourism, Queen Beauty Stanley.



The check up which took place at Nkpogu Community town hall, Off Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had a lot of people from different works of life in attendance.

The queen who emerged last year, expressed joy on the outcome stating that she looks forward to doing it again. “It was an awesome experience and I thank God for giving me this platform and laying it in my heart to carry out the free medical orientation/outreach as part of my pet project. The outcome was awesome… I was elated that people came out to be part of the programme. It clearly shows that people truly care about their health, but may not always have access to or finance for medical care. My team of young professionals worked till evening and all the test kits were exhausted.”



Continuing, the visibly elated queen said ”We were able to run a few medical tests, give counseling, administered medications and refer people to the right authorities where necessary. We also conducted lectures on good hygiene as well as general health management”.

She added that there are plans to take the free medical checkup program to more communities in the state.