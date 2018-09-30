Be watchful, strengthen that which remaineth (3)

By Muoka Lazarus

Brethren, preparing for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ is the cardinal duty of every child of God. In the pre-paration we must be mindful of our first love which is to love the Lord with all our heart and give Him pre-eminence in all our doings.

Any Christian who is found wanting on the above stated spiritual pedestal runs the risk of losing his chances of ma-king heaven at last.

Many believers have for-saken the first love exhi-bited when they first knew God and are bidding for the things of the world. We must know that no-thing but the fervent love of the Bride can satisfy the Bridegroom. Many believers have abandon the first love because of worldly attraction. That is why the Scripture admon-ishes us to seek again and have our first love re-turned to us otherwise we could incur the wrath of God.

Revelation 2:1-5 “Unto the angel of the church of Ephesus write; These things saith he that hold-eth the seven stars in his right hand, who walketh in the midst of the seven golden candlesticks; I know thy works, and thy labour, and thy patience, and how thou canst not bear them which are evil: and thou hast tried them which say they are apostl-es, and are not, and hast found them liars: And hast borne, and hast patience, and for my name’s sake hast laboured, and hast not fainted. Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love.

Remem-ber therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou rep-ent.” The Lord want you to return to Him and separa-te from unrighteousness, ungodliness and keep yourself away from the things of this world. You must as a matter of urg-ency examine yourself and repent from any sinful act that could ruin your relationship with God. Many have gone into compromise of sin such as, the sin of anger, mur-muring, lies, bac-kbiting, covet-ousness, love of money, hatred, immoral thought, etc?

I want you to understand that you are a heavenly candidate, and not of the world, thus you have to prepare to join your fe-llow citizens of heaven for the rapture of the saints. And if that is the case, you should stop loving the things of the world but rather engage and focus on things particularly the activities that enhance your chances of gaining heaven where you rightly belonged.

If there is any-thing taking you away from godliness, right-eousness, consecration, being faithful, you must see such thing as enemy of your soul and then run away from it. Some people indulge in fighting, dis-obedient, stubbornness, malice, fornication, adult-ery. While others are into other vices such as lust-ing, talkativeness, etc. If you are like that, it is an indication that you are not prepared for the rapture and if you don’t do some-thing about it now you will miss heaven. So take op-portunity of grace and en-sure that there is nothing standing between you and God because there is no more time.