Be watchful, strenghten that which remaineth (2)

By Muoka Lazarus

Beloved, any real child of God must always be prepared for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. This preparation demands watchfulness, alertness and ability to give attent-ion to everything that co-uld strengthen its actual-ization.

He must hold fast all the tenets of right-eousness for without hol-iness such person cannot see the Lord. He must see the need to always caut-ion and counsel himself against backsliding and character that is inimical to his salvation.

Any Chri-stian who is found want-ing on this matter runs the risk of losing his crown, for only the persevering Christian shall be crown-ed. Amos 4:12 says, “The-refore thus will I do unto thee, O Israel: and becau-se I will do this unto thee, prepare to meet thy God, O Israel.”

We should be prepared as we do not know when our Lord shall come. We should not live anyhow or careless life or tolerate sin because the unright-eous will not inherit the kingdom of God.

I Corinth 6:9-10 say, “Know ye not that the unrighteo-us shall not inherit the kin-gdom of God? Be not dec-eived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulter-ers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunk-ards, nor revilers, nor ext-ortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.”

We must search our lives and get rid of every sin that could hinder us from making rapture and simult-aneously strengthen the things that could advance us to His Kingdom. In any way you have not been measuring up you should do something before it is too late. Rev. 3:3 says, “Re-member therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent.

If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.” As a Christian, it is assumed that you poss-essed some qualities which have end-eared you to the Lord and dist-inguished you among the peo-ple of the world. You are there-fore reminded that, whatever truth and piety you possess sh-ould be jealous-ly protected so that no man or situation would by omission or commission cause you to lose it and mar your chances of mak-ing rapture.

Let not negli-gence or unfaithfulness in duty makes you to be de-prived of the glory which you might have obtained if you had been faithful to our God and Saviour. You need to be on a constant guard, because in this wo-rld of temptation, where the enemies of truth ab-ound, you could be robb-ed of the crown that you might have worn forever if you have been watchful.

Every born again Christian should always bear in mind of the need to stand fast on godliness and never allow himself to be entangled again with the yoke of sin. Since Christ by his death had purchas-ed our freedom we sho-uld resolutely stand fast in that liberty where Christ has made us free and never allow ourselves again to be subjected to bondage.

Regrettably, many who have been serious about heaven are now attracted to the influence of the world and enjoying the attraction.