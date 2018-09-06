Bayelsa rice farmers benefit from CBN Anchor Borrowers farm inputs distribution scheme

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- NO fewer than two hundred rice farmers in Bayelsa State under the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria ,RIFAN, have commenced receipt of distribution of farm inputs under the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Anchor Borrower Programme Scheme aimed at empowering farmers across the country.

State Chairman of RIFAN, Mr Ezekiel Ogbianko, who supervised the distribution of the inputs which include fertiliser and pesticides Thursday, said the exercise marks the flag off of this year’s wet season farming in the state.

He commended the federal government for initiating the scheme to support not only the RIFAN but all farmers across States of federation, adding that RIFAN in the state has acquired 5,000 hectares of land across the eight local government areas in the State in preparation of the wet season farming season.

In his remarks, Principal Manager, CBN, Bayelsa Office Mr Ezombode Stanley urges the farmers to good use of the inputs and pledged to support them for successful farming season and stressed that the importance of farming to economic growth cannot be over-emphasised.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Pere Eteku said he was happy to be part of the programme and promise to utilise the inputs for the purpose it was meant for.