Bayelsa receives N24.16bn Paris Club refunds

YENEGOA—THE Bayelsa State Government has announced the receipt of N24.16 billion from the Parish Club debt refund.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Markson Iworiso-Markson made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday.

He said the state governor, Mr Seriake Dickson had directed immediate payment of two months out of outstanding three salary arrears to workers and fourth months out seven months pensioners arrears to pensioners in the state.

Iworiso-Markson described the recent claim by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, as disgraceful and unexpected of somebody occupying the exalted position of Minister.

He said that it was queer and indeed sad that a Minister could quote wild debt figures with the intent to mislead the public and discredit the government.

The commissioner said, “The Debt Management Office, (a federal Institution) in its June 2018 report stated that the debt portfolio of the state was N123 billion. This figure includes contingent liabilities which included contract payments and pension obligations. We advise Lokpobiri to educate himself or engage a brilliant young graduate to assist him.

“While the government is making every effort to achieve massive developmental strides in every area, government wish to condemn the unguarded statements of some highly placed individuals.

“The recent unsubstantiated statement of the Minister of State for Agriculture that the State is owing N800 billion is disappointing for someone of his high office and its disgraceful. As a minster for agriculture, he needs to inform Bayelsans of the impact he has made even in his local government area.”