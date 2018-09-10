Bauchi gov aspirants to field consensus candidate

By Suzan Edeh

Indications have emerged that all the 2019 governorship aspirants in Bauchi State may unite and field a single candidate.

One-time Chairman of All Nigerian Peoples Party, ANPP, Alhaji Sani Mallam, stated this yesterday in Misau at the commissioning of Misau Youth Volunteer Forum and 12 Sharon buses for Muhammad Jibrin governorship campaign.

He said: “We are holding meetings and have engaged the other aspirants in some consultations, so that at the end of the day, they will present a single candidate that will contest the election and win.

“We are the people who elected the present governor with a sincere mind because we believe that he will do his best towards developing the state. Unfortunately, he failed us despite the huge amount of resources collected from the federation account.”

In his address, Director General of Bala Jibrin Campaign Organisation, Muhammad Tukur, advised electorate to vote a visionary leader, who will listen to his subordinates, elders, parents and all the stakeholders in the state.