Barcelona, Girona, LaLiga seek permission from Spanish FA to stage match in the US

FC Barcelona, Girona FC & LaLiga seek permission from Spanish Football Federation to stage match in the US



The request comes after successfully completing the first key steps with several stakeholders

11 September 2018.- FC Barcelona, Girona FC and LaLiga have requested permission from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to stage the matchday 21 fixture between Girona and Barcelona, scheduled to be played on 26 January, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in a 20:45 CET kick-off.

The request, signed by FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu, Girona FC President Delfí Geli and LaLiga President Javier Tebas, was submitted to the RFEF late Monday. The submission has been made after successfully completing the first key steps with several stakeholders.

One of the elements of the request is the compensation offered to Girona seasonticket holders, who have this fixture included in their season ticket. Aficiones Unidas (AFEPE), an association of fan clubs, has welcomed this compensation package.

The clubs and LaLiga, recently named Honorary Ambassador of Brand Spain, also explained that they will work hand in hand with the main Spanish government institutions, as well as other federations and sports entities, to promote Spanish football and its values as a vehicle for developing the Brand Spain in North America.

The proposed LaLiga match in Miami is part of LaLiga North America, a wideranging and long-term joint venture announced in August between LaLiga and Relevent, a multinational media, sports and entertainment group. LaLiga North America is targeted at promoting football in the United States and Canada.

Ekene Nwakonobi