Ayade directs SUBEB to recruit 2500

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has directed the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to commence immediate recruitment of 2,000 primary school teachers and 500 security men across the State.

Dr Stephen Odey, Executive Chairman of SUBEB, who made this known at a press briefing in Calabar on Monday, said it was in a bid to address the dearth of teachers at the basic level.

“From what we experienced when we conducted our personnel audit and subsequent visits to schools for monitoring and inspection, we discovered that some schools from primary one to six have only two or three teachers.

“This is unacceptable. For us to have qualitative and quality education, teachers are very key.

“Since we came on board in October 2015 till now, we have recorded over a thousand retirement and death cases, so we need to replace these teachers.

“When I approached the governor on this, he graciously approved the recruitment of 2000 teachers and 500 security men”, he said.

The board chairman commended the government for creating job opportunities for the teeming unemployed in the state.

According to him, since the inception of SUBEB, no governor in the state has approved the recruitment of 2,500 persons in one fell swoop for the board.

He said that the approval would improve the basic education sub-sector in the state.

“With this approval, 2,500 persons in Cross River will be taken off the streets and will be gainfully employed.

“This is in line with this administration’s policy of providing food on the table of its citizens,” he said.