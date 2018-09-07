Atiku lists scandals of Buhari’s govt; insists he’s power-drunk

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former vice president and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has listed what he considers corruption cases in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Abubakar, who defected from the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, to the PDP, stated this in response to a statement by the Presidency.

The Presidency had in a statement on Wednesday reacted to Atiku’s claim that the President was power-drunk, saying President Buhari would remain “uncompromising”, especially in the fight against corruption.

But Atiku in a statement, yesterday, insisted the president was power-drunk, listing issues that have reflected this.

He said: “If the above is true, then why did the presidency do nothing as the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, went to court to secure a kangaroo court order to stop the Senate of the National Assembly from investigating who recalled, reinstated and double promoted Abdulrasheed Maina?

“If President Buhari is ‘uncompromising in cleaning the rot Nigeria was consigned into pre-2015’ then how come the latest Corruption Perception Index by Transparency International reveals that Nigeria is more corrupt today than she was in 2015, having moved 12 steps backwards in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, moving from 136 in 2014 under the PDP to 148 today?

“Again, we ask how uncompromising a president can be when he allows a minister accused of forgery to remain at her job?”

Abubakar then alleged that Buhari is surrounded by officials who do not tell him the truth.

“It appears that the president is surrounded by people who have become his echo chamber and are telling him what he wants to hear, otherwise no one in his right mind would call an administration that increased the price of petrol while at the same time paying more subsidy on the product than the previous government, which it accused of ‘subsidy scam’, uncompromising against corruption.

“It is only common sense that if the price of petrol increased by 68 per cent from N87 per litre to N145, then the cost of fuel subsidy should also reduce, especially as the price of crude oil also reduced. However, by some strange mathematics, the Buhari administration pays a whopping N1.4 trillion on subsidy per annum according to the Minister of State for Petroleum.”