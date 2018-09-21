Asogwa, APC chieftain in Nsukka joins PDP

Chief Joe Asogwa, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nsukka, on Friday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Asogwa at a ceremony organised to receive him at PDP Enugu North Zonal office in Nsukka, said he decided to join PDP because of APC’s led Federal Government failure to fulfill its campaign promises to Nigerians as well as good performance of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

“My decision to dump APC is because the party has failed Nigerians in all its electoral campaign promises.

“The good performance of Ugwuanyi in Enugu State also `seduced’ me to join PDP because even a blind man can see his good works in the state,’’ he said.

The former APC chieftain predicted victory for PDP in 2019 presidential election, explaining that many people have left APC to PDP and more aggrieved members would leave the party before next year’s general elections.

“With the gale of defections across the country from APC to PDP, I have no doubt that PDP will return to Aso Rock in 2019,’’ he said.

In a remark, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District in the Senate, said Asogwa is a respected elderly statesman and prolific writer.

He said that his joining PDP means that APC had suffered serious setback in 2019 general elections in Enugu State.

“Today PDP in Enugu State has added another feather to its red cap.

“Enugu State people are happy for your decision to join the party so that you will join hands to move the state to the next level,’’ he said.

Mr Michael Onyeze, PDP Chairman in Nsukka Zone, who spoke, said that stakeholders and PDP faithful had gathered to receive Asogwa to let him know he had taken a wise decision.

“Asogwa is a respected elder statesman and celebrated writer who had been in the forefront in the struggle for the creation of Adada State for Nsukka people.

“This former APC chieftain was governorship candidate of Great Nigeria peoples Party (GNPP) in 1979, as well as close friend of Chief Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, the Ikemba Nnewi of blessed memory.

“On behalf of PDP, I hereby welcome you, the party umbrella is too big to shelter everybody in Nigeria.

“We know your worth and the party will accord you respect that a statesman deserves,’’ he said.

NAN