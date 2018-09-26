… as Kaduna APC aspirants fault indirect primaries

By Ben Agande

A group, Kaduna State APC Aspirants and Stakeholders Forum, has alleged that the decision by All Progressives Congress, APC, to adopt indirect primaries is targeted at vote buying.

Spokesman of the group, Hassan Sandi, told newsmen that the process that led to the adoption of indirect primaries was not “consultative” enough.

“Consequently, we, the teaming members of the APC, on the platform of Kaduna State Aspirants and Stakeholders Forum, reject this so-called ‘collective decision’ for what it is: the orchestrated outcome of yet another sham party process.

“We remain committed to direct primaries as the most efficacious mode of throwing up our best candidates to spar against those of opposition parties for the governorship and legislative positions in Kaduna State.”