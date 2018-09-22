Arogbo Ijaw monarch ascends throne, seeks constitutional roles for royal fathers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE 10th traditional ruler of Arogbo Ijaw community, in Ese Odo council area of Ondo State, the Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, Pere Zaccheaus Egbunu, wants constitutional roles for monarchs to enable them contribute to the development of the country.

“Apart from the statutory advisory role stipulated for the Council of Chiefs as contained in Section 40 of the Chiefs Law of Ondo State 2006. I wish to advocate that more constitutional responsibilities should be bestowed on the Council of Chiefs and traditional rulers of each local government of this state”, Egbunu said after being presented with his staff of office.

The new monarch lamented the deplorable state of infrastructural facilities in his domain, calling on the state governor to address the situation to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“ Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom is mostly on water but there is no potable water in this kingdom for the people to drink. Most of the people drink from spring and rivers which are most times of the year salty due to the incursion of the sea through our neighbour Ilaje land”, he said.

“I must not fail to mention the Amnesty Program embarked by the state government and that the monthly stipends be paid to beneficiaries with a view to alleviating the suffering of the jobless youth of this kingdom.”

He called on those who contested the stool with him to join hands with him with innovative and progressive ideas and counselling that will endear the kingdom to outsiders.

Egbunu said this will attract investment and foster development in the Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, while presenting the staff of office to the new monarch, solicited support for him, noting that the town has been without a ruler for over ten years.

A community leader in the area, Mr. Duffy Uguogi, said the installation of the monarch would bring unprecedented development to the kingdom and urged him to bring his political, administrative and judicial experiences to bear on the traditional institution.