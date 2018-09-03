Ararume, Allied Forces weigh options

By Chinonso Alozie

Leaders of the Allied Forces in the All Progressives Congress, APC in Imo State were last night weighing their options in the face of new political developments that could give them an opportunity to challenge Governor Rochas Okorocha’s plans to hand over to his son in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Some of the leaders including Senator Ifeanyi Ararume it was gathered at the weekend, had made plans to defect to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the wake of the restoration of the party structures by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to the governor.

However, the fresh move to institute direct primaries in the election of party candidates across all levels it was gathered, had given the Allied Forces fresh hope of stopping Okorocha’s plan to project Mr. Nwosu as his son-in-law.

Okorocha it was gathered is one of those opposed to the use of the direct primary method which would remove the use of delegates in the election of party candidates.

Senator Araraume has, however, denied the reports of his imminent defection from the party saying through his Campaign Director on Contact and Mobilization, Vitalis Ajumbe, that the reports were mere speculations.

As at press time yesterday, the “Allied forces” were still ensconced in a meeting reportedly convened by Ararume to weigh their options. It was also gathered that some of Araraume’s supporters had joined APGA, ahead of the rumoured defection.

The said move by Araraume, had triggered mixed feelings among the members of the “Allied forces.”

But confidence was restored when some members were told that Prince Eze Madumere, the embattled deputy governor of the state was still in the party.

A stakeholder in the party, Okey Njoku said yesterday: “The Presidency and the National Working Committee should intervene to save the party, even as stakeholders are ready to leave the party for obvious frustration due to an avoidable impasse.”