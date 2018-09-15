APC will win 2019 elections, despite doomsday predictions — Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the APC will win the 2019 general elections on the basis of its performance, irrespective of the doomsday predictions by some international financial institutions and publications.

The Minister gave the assurance in Lagos on Friday when he visited the corporate headquarters of Channels Television, in furtherance of the National Campaign Against Fake News, which was launched by the Federal Government in July.

He said the negative predictions against the APC-led Federal Government by an international financial institution, HSBC, and the Intelligence Unit of the Economist Magazine, were based on fake premises, thus qualifying such predictions as fake news.

“Talking about fake news, we expect that those who have been deeply affected by our policies will mount a sustained campaign against this Administration in the weeks and months to come. In fact, they have already started. We have all read that the Intelligence Unit of the Economist said the PDP will defeat the ruling APC in 2019. We have also read that the international financial institution, HSBC, said Nigeria’s economic development will be stunted if President Buhari gets a second term

“Let me state clearly that these reports are based on fake premises and, therefore, qualify as fake news. It is a psychological warfare by those who have been badly hit by our policies. For example, out fight against corruption has meant that many financial institutions, especially banks, that fed fat on the proceeds of corruption are no longer able to do that.

‘’Also, international publications that used to feed fat on questionable supplements paid for by the Federal Government have seen a drastic reduction in such patronage, as the Administration cuts down on frivolous spending that was the order of the day in the past.

Therefore, it is natural that these institutions and publications would not wish to see another term for this Administration,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said the fake news phenomenon i s bound to get worse as the nation approaches the 2019 general election, because it seems to be the only weapon left for naysayers who could not fault the government on infrastructure, economy, fight against corruption, agricultural development among others.

The Minister said only Nigerians will determine who presides over the affairs of the country, not any bank or media establishment, irrespective of their influence or self-importance.