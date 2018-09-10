APC will give Taraba state a ‘resident’ governor, says Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has sworn in Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi as the new Taraba State APC Chairman, with a promise to the people of the state that the APC would in the next elections give them a governor that lives with them.



According to a statement released by the publicity unit of the party, Oshiomhole said “the Party will provide better leadership in the state if elected, compared to the incumbent Governor Darius Ishaku who has administered the state in absentia”.

Oshiomhole charged the El-Sudi-led harmonised Taraba executive to ensure participation of members and stakeholders, to ensure the Party’s success at the 2019 General Election.

He said: “The Party constitution allows the National Working Committee (NWC) to deal with situations when we have challenges including forging consensus or even appointing caretaker committees in order to ensure the smooth running of the Party across the country. It is my hope and prayers that the APC in Taraba state under the Chairmanship of Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi with the full support of stakeholders will work together with everybody in the Taraba APC to ensure that there is all-inclusive participation. That is the whole idea of the harmonised executive I now have the honour to formally inaugurate by swearing in the Chairman.

“We are in very interesting times, we have a governor in Taraba on the PDP platform and who narrowly escaped with the position courtesy of the rigging machine of the PDP. From all that I hear from the ordinary people of Taraba, they can’t wait to have Governor Darius Ishaku out of the government house of Taraba. We at the APC headquarters are absolutely committed to giving you all the moral, organisational and persuasive support that we can provide to organise, mobilise and ensure that the great people of Taraba state come out enmasse to vote for whoever will emerge as the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidate on the platform of our party, come February 2019.

“Under the APC, the good people of Taraba state will witness sustainable development, peace, and security. They will have a resident governor. Because what we have now is a governor that spends one day in Taraba and six days outside Taraba whether in Lagos, London or in other parts of the world. You can’t govern in absentia. I believe that our Party will make a difference.

“I am encouraged by the people I see who are working together on the platform of the APC in our shared determination to provide good governance to the people of Taraba state. Today’s meeting is the beginning of a collaborative effort to democratically takeover the governance of Taraba state.”

The newly-inaugurated Taraba State Chairman, Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi promised to unite all members and stakeholders in the Taraba state APC to deliver votes for the APC come 2019.

“I want to assure that whatever stories anybody could have told you National Chairman about the disunity in Taraba is not true. I will unite everybody because every individual is important in Taraba state. I will carry everybody along so that we deliver Taraba to the APC come 2019.” El-Sudi said.