APC supporters attack Zamfara governor’s convoy

The convoy of Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State was attacked at Lalan roundabout in Gusau, the state capital, as he was travelling to Kaduna, some members of All Progressives Congress, APC, who are loyalists to aggrieved governorship aspirants in the state.

Seven aggrieved governorship aspirants, including Ibrahim Wakkala, deputy governor, had organised a rally attended by many of their supporters.

While the aspirants and their supporters were coming into town, they ran into the governor’s convoy and the mob descended on it, destroying glasses.

Mobile police and governor’s security details had to fire gunshots in the air before the mob dispersed.

In a statement by Ibrahim Dosara, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Enlightenment, Yari, appealed to his loyalists not to revenge.

He urged people of the state to be law-abiding citizens and avoid any form of violence in the name of politics.

“Any law-abiding citizen needs to respect the peaceful atmosphere concerning politics in Zamfara,” the statement read.

It quoted the governor as saying his administration had done a lot to stop loyalists and all youths, especially supporters of APC, from engaging in any activity that will endanger the peace among political associations and parties.

He urged politicians to enlighten their supporters on peace and stability in relations to all political associations and gatherings.