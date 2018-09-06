APC: States insist on indirect primaries

By Dayo Johnson, Clifford Ndujihe, Ndahi Marama, Daud Olatunji, Marie-Therese Nanlong & Chinonso Alozie

INSPITE of National Executive Committee, NEC’s adoption of direct primaries for the selection of candidates for the 2019 general elections, many state chapters of All Progressives Congress, APC, are insisting on indirect primaries and have adopted the mode.

After the NEC meeting, last week, the party hierarchy initially adopted direct primary for the presidential election and said states could adopt direct or indirect primaries.

However, the party leaders later reversed themselves and said direct primaries would be used for all elective positions. The move has elicited burning disagreements in the party with some governors, leaders, and state chairmen insisting on indirect primaries while some are going for consensus.

Plateau adopts indirect primaries

Yesterday, the Plateau State chapter of the party resolved to adopt indirect primaries to select candidates for next year’s elections.

The stakeholders including elected and appointed officials such as the State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden; former Deputy Governor, Ignatius Longjan; Ambassador Yahaya Kwande; former speakers of the state Assembly, Peter Azi and John Clark Dabwan, among others took the decision during a meeting at the party secretariat in Jos.

The State Party Chairman, Latep Dabang, said the meeting was important as key issues were discussed ahead of the coming party primaries, explaining that as a follow up to the National Executive Committee meeting, states were given three options on how they could conduct primary elections.

Imo APC to decide today

In Imo State, APC stakeholders will meet today to discuss the strategies and modalities to be adopted.

Vanguard gathered, yesterday, in Owerri that the meeting under the leadership of Dan Nwafor, will take place at the Imo International Convention Centre, IICC, and attendance is by invitation.

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether members of Imo Allied Forces, which the embattled Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume are members, will attend.

Ogun to unveil consensus candidate as Amosun declares for Senate

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, yesterday, said he would unveil the state’s consensus candidate today.

Amosun also declared his intention to contest Ogun Central Senatorial district seat while speaking at a stakeholders meeting of the APC at Mitros Hall, Abeokuta.

He said: “All of us are going to meet and take the decision. By tomorrow (Thursday) everybody will know our consensus candidate for governorship. By the benevolence of the Lord, I am running for the Senate, so, don’t speculate any more. If you want to run, you are free to come out and run with me.”

Ondo APC adopts indirect primaries

In Ondo, APC leaders, yesterday, unanimously adopted indirect primaries for the selection of its candidates for the 2019 general election.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting held at the party secretariat, Senator representing Ondo Central, Tayo Alasoadura and Works Commissioner, Taofiq Abdusalam, said the party hinged the decision to adopt indirect primaries, which was at variance with the NEC’s position on lack of “comprehensive membership register,” which they said makes conducting credible direct primaries a mirage.

The decision was taken at a three-hour stakeholders’ meeting attended by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, members of the state executive, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, Alhaji Ali Olanusi and state party executive led by the chairman Ade Adetimehin in Akure among others.

Why I moved for indirect prmiaries in Borno — Ndume

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) and former Majority Leader at the upper chamber, has said he moved a motion for endorsement of indirect primaries for all elective positions on the platform of the ruling party during critical stakeholders meeting in Maiduguri on Tuesday because the conditions needed to conduct direct primaries were absent in the state.