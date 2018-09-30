APC sacks Balogun-Fulani led Kwara State Executive

.Reschedule Guber Primaries In Ogun, Zamfara. Bauchi, Abia

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress APC has expelled the Alh. Ishola Balogun-Fulani led Kwara State executive from the Party.

The NWC has also rescheduled governorship primaries in Ogun, Zamfara. Bauchi and Abia States to Monday.

Vanguard gathered that a stalwart of the party from the state had protested against the conduct of the exercise which held on Sunday.

Consequently, the NWC in a statement by the party spokesman, Yekini Nabena, has rescheduled the governorship primaries in the state to Thursday, October 4.

The party had to postpone the primaries in several states following logistic challenges and complaints by some stakeholders about the manner in which the exercises were conducted with predetermined outcomes.