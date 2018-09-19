Breaking News
APC reschedules presidential primary for Sept. 25

On 5:25 pmIn News by Nwafor Polycarp

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) says the party’s presidential primary will hold on Sept. 25 as against Sept. 20 earlier announced.

Mr Emma Ibediro, the party’s National Organising Secretary said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Ibediro, the party`s National Convention would hold on Oct. 6, while Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 had been fixed for its Governorship and Senatorial primaries.

He said the House of Representatives primary would hold on Oct. 3 while that of State House of Assembly comes up on Oct. 4.

Newsmen report that although President Muhammadu Buhari is the sole presidential candidate for now, the primary is to pass an affirmative vote on him.

