APC primary: Eyube seeks Okpe Sapele/Uvwie delegates support

A House of Representatives hopeful for Okpe Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Eyube, has charged delegates on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, to vote for him during the party’s primaries for him to emerge as the standard bearer of the party, saying he is the right person to represent his constituency in Abuja.

He made this remark during his consultation visit to Uvwie and Okpe LGAs of APC both in Effurun and Orerokpe, saying that he is pained by the lack of federal presence both in terms of human and capital development in his constituency and assured that he will turn the situation around for good for his people.

Hon. Eyube while addressing Uvwie LGA ward executives, said that his constituency needs somebody who have the interest of the people at heart and can work with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege,representing Delta Central in the National Assembly and Chief Great Ogboru as governor of Delta State to attract meaningful development to the Federal Constituency.”

He declared that if after his first term in office if he did not perform they should not allow him second term but he, however, advised against giving the mandate to those who he term as “New Comers” who just decamped into the party for the sole aim of contesting elections.

Comrade Eric Afe,urged party faithful to support Hon.Eyube whom he said has been contributing a lot to the development of the party and assured that Hon. Eyube has all it takes to do the contest and be victorious.

Legal Adviser of APC, Okpe LGA Barr.Victor.Anae expressed support for him and said that based on his speech he is going to be a good representative of the people in Abuja .