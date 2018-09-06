APC: Plateau adopts indirect primaries, direct in Kano

By Marie-Theresa Nanlong, Ndahi Marama & Abdulmumin Murtala

Against the decision of the National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressives Congress, APC, that approved direct primaries ahead of 2019 general election, Plateau State chapter of the party, yesterday, resolved to adopt indirect primaries.

Stakeholders, including Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden; former Deputy Governor, Ignatius Longjan; Ambassador Yahaya Kwande; former Speakers of the state Assembly, Peter Azi and John Dabwan, among others, took the decision at a meeting at the party secretariat in Jos.

The state’s APC Chairman, Latep Dabang, said as a follow-up to the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting, “states were given three options—direct voting, indirect (delegate) system and consensus voting.

“It is based on that that we in Plateau have decided to come together as critical stakeholders to endorse the option we have chosen.”

…in Kano

Meanwhile, Kano State chapter of the party adopted direct primaries for selecting party’s candida-tes in all elective positions.

The party chairman in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanusi, announced in a statement that “rising from a meeting, the State Executive Committee of APC will adopt direct primaries for selecting candidates for the presidency, governorship, National Assembly and the state legislative elections.”

The decision was unanimously endorsed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Senators Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and Barau Jibrin, 13 members of the House of Representatives, led by the Chief Whip, Alhassan Doguwa, 33 members of the state House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Alhassan Doguwa, 53 state executive members of the party’s committee, 44 elected chairmen of the party and 44 local government party chairmen, as well as secretaries of the party in the 44 councils.

… Abba-Aji in Borno

Meanwhile, the decision of the party to adopt indirect primaries for candidates in Borno State has been described as an act of cowardice by one of the major contenders for governorship seat in the state, Senator Mohammed Abba-Aji.

Reacting to the decision taken at a meeting of the stakeholders of the party in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Abba-Aji, a former Special Adviser to former Presidents Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan on National Assembly Matters, said: “Since the presidential primaries will be conducted using direct method, I find all reasons advanced by the state in support of indirect primaries unconvincing.

“I also believe that direct primaries will deepen democracy, as it will guarantee level playing field for the aspirants, and free and fair choices for our party members.”