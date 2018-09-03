APC, PDP bicker over Okowa’s performance in Ika

By Theresa Ugbobu

AGBOR- ALL Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are on the warpath over the contributions of the PDP government led by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta State, the home base of the governor.

While a House of Assembly aspirant in Ika North East Constituency on APC platform, Mr. Ifeanyi Agholor, said the PDP government of Okowa was not working for the people, PDP Chairman in the area, Hon Godwin Ogidi, called on the people to vote PDP in 2019 because the governor was delivering dividends of democracy.

Agholor, who is also the chairman, National Human Rights Restoration Movement, asserted: “My mission is to ensure that Ika people have effectively representation, make sure we have good roads in the area, look at the roads they have done, Melekwe street was done two years ago and other areas in Lagos- Asaba road, but there is no gutter for water go flow. Owanta community has been taken over by flood; I am going to tackle all these by making sure there is good legislation.”

“APC cares about the masses, PDP does not care about the masses, it only cares about the interest of leaders of the party, Delta state has over 2,500 political appointees, 2,300 of them have no office, the only relationship they have is their bank accounts which the government credits every month. The state government spends an average of N5 million every month paying political appointees for doing nothing and the political appointees are illiterates, they are teaching them how to eat fish, not how to catch fish,” he said.

But Ika North East PDP chair, Hon Ogidi, at an enlarged meeting of Ika youths, weekend, countered: “I am standing here for our great party as the chairman of the party in my local government, we all have been working for the party, so let us continue so that our governor, Dr. Okowa will go back for second tenure.”

“Any Ika person belonging to APC is working against the governor, look at what the governor has done in just three years street lights and rehabilitation of roads in Ika federal constituency,” he added.