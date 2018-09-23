APC NASS aspirant denies stepping down

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—AS aspirants continue their jostling to win their party’s tickets ahead of 2019 general election, the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Etsako federal consti-tuency in Edo State, is divided over alleged endorsement of the incumbent in the House of Representatives, Johnson Oghuma, against his closest rival, Julius Abuda.

It was gathered that many leaders of the party in the area rejected the purported endorsement, describing it as another form of imposition.

Meanwhile, the Campaign Organisation of Julius Abuda in a statement yesterday, asked delegates not be discouraged, saying the rumour is against APC guidelines for primaries and against the wishes of party members.

The statement by the organisation’s Media Officer, Jerome Eramho, said: “This is the period you hear of all sorts of lies and intimidation. We are not surprised about the rumour of endorsement.

“Our delegates should remain focused, believing that the wishes of the people will prevail at the primaries.”