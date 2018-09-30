APC members in Bauchi decry late commencement of primaries

Some All Progressives Party (APC) card-carrying members in Bauchi on Sunday expressed their disenchantment over the late commencement of the party’ s primaries in the state.

They told newsmen that they were told the exercise would commence by 10 am prompt, and had gone to the polling units as early as 6am, and that as at 11am, neither APC officials from Bauchi nor Abuja had visited the units to address them.

Nasiru Ibrahim who went to cast his vote at Baba Sidi polling unit in Bauchi said he was there since 6am and did not see any official.

“We were many and have been kept in the dark; nobody came to address us; we are suspecting something amiss,” he said.

Mairo Ishaku also told NAN at Birshi Fulani polling unit in Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis that they had been at the unit since 7am.

“We are all confused here because we have not seen any official, except security agents who have no idea as to what is happenings,” she said.

Another female card-carrying member, Regina Solomon, told newsmen that she cancelled a lot of her morning activities because of the primaries, only for her to kept waiting at the polling unit.

Others who spoke to newsmen also expressed their disappointment over the delay, saying that such was an indication of the likely occurrence of unwholesome practice.

However, the Public Relations Officer of APC in the state, Adamu Jalla, told newsmen that although the exercise was slated to commence 10am, some issues later cropped up, necessitating a shift.

According to him, all material have been despatched to the polling units, but it was later discovered that some people would want to go to their farms and church in the morning hours.

He also said that the APC officials from Abuja had yet to arrive Bauchi as at the 10 am slated for the commencement of the primaries, as such it was shifted to between 1pm and 2pm.

